Man arrested in connection with three ATM thefts in Co Antrim

Detectives investigating three attempted thefts of three ATMs in County Antrim have conducted a search and arrested a man.

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: "Detectives from Antrim CID conducted the search in the Randalstown area this morning, Monday 17th April, following the attempted thefts of ATMs on Sunday 5th March.

"Sometime between 2am and 5am, police received reports that ATMs had been tampered with in the Dunhill Road area of Coleraine, Cushendall Road area of Ballymena and the Roguery Road area of Toomebridge.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of burglary.

ATM machine.
ATM machine.
"He remains in police custody at this time.

"Our investigation into these incidents continue, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have mobile or dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 373 of 05/03/23.

“I also want to urge people to continue to be vigilant, and report to police any suspicious activity they see in their area to police on 101.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/