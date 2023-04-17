Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: "Detectives from Antrim CID conducted the search in the Randalstown area this morning, Monday 17th April, following the attempted thefts of ATMs on Sunday 5th March.

"Sometime between 2am and 5am, police received reports that ATMs had been tampered with in the Dunhill Road area of Coleraine, Cushendall Road area of Ballymena and the Roguery Road area of Toomebridge.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of burglary.

ATM machine.

"He remains in police custody at this time.

"Our investigation into these incidents continue, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have mobile or dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 373 of 05/03/23.

“I also want to urge people to continue to be vigilant, and report to police any suspicious activity they see in their area to police on 101.”