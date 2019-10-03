Man arrested in historic sexual abuse probe at NI residential care homes

Detectives from Public Protection Branch investigating a number of incidents of historical sexual abuse at two privately owned residential care homes in Belfast have arrested a 48 year old male under a European Arrest Warrant and are undertaking his extradition to Northern Ireland.

It is understood he worked at both of the homes, owned by Four Seasons Health Care.

Detective Inspector Dave Hodge said: “We believe the offences occurred between 2008 and 2019.

"We are working with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust regarding the ongoing investigation, in addition to the safeguarding and welfare of the victims concerned.



“During this time health and social care regulator RQIA has been kept fully informed.”

Four Seasons Health Care said: "We fully share the deep concern of our residents, their families and our colleagues at the serious allegations regarding the actions of this former employee.

"We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and are providing every support we can to the victims as well as our full assistance and cooperation with the police.

"Given the ongoing legal process, we will share further information as soon as we are able.”