Man arrested in Larne as part of UDA activities probe

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating the activities of south east Antrim UDA have arrested a 42-year-old man following searches in the Larne area.

Detective Inspector Lynne Knox said: “In a planned search today, Friday, 25 January, under the Misuse of drugs Act, officers seized a quantity of suspected cocaine.

“We are actively tackling the issue of drugs and I would appeal to the public to speak to us if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their communities. In fact information from the local community leads us to believe that these drugs may have been destined for distribution to children and adults in the area. I cannot stress enough that people who peddle drugs have no thought for anyone in their community.

“I would ask anyone who is aware of any individual involved in the supply of drugs to contact their local police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”