Man arrested in Michael Gerald Hampson murder probe

Officers investigating the death of Michael Gerald Hampson have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

A PSNI spokesman added: "He remains in police custody at this time."

Mr - who was 53-years and from Londonderry - was reported missing on December 7, 2007.

His body was found on the shore of Lough Neagh near Toomebridge in Co Antrim a month later.

His family are reported to have made a complaint about the police investigation into the disappearance and death of Mr Hampson in January 2010.