Man arrested in Michael Gerald Hampson murder probe is released

A 57-year-old man arrested by officers investigating the murder of Michael Gerald Hampson has been released pending a report to the PPS.

News of the arrest was revealed by the PSNI earlier.

Mr Hampson - who was 53-years and from Londonderry - was reported missing on December 7, 2007.

His body was found on the shore of Lough Neagh near Toomebridge in Co Antrim a month later.

His family are reported to have made a complaint about the police investigation into the disappearance and death of Mr Hampson in January 2010.