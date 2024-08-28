arrested man with cuffed hands behind prison bars

Officers from the Police Service’s District Support Team have arrested a 20-year-old man following a search in Londonderry.

Sergeant Moore said: "As part of an ongoing investigation, where £10,000 worth of suspected Class A controlled drugs was seized previously, a man was arrested in the Waterside area of the city yesterday (Tuesday 27th August).

"A small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs was also seized during the arrest.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B, possession of a Class B with intent to supply, attempted possession of Class A and being concerned in the supply of Class A. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Sergeant Moore continued: “Targeting drugs supply is a priority for the Police Service. We are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.