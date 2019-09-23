Man arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after public complaint

Police are appealing for the public to report drug abuse in their community as a 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

The arrest came in Ballymena following a proactive policing operation today.

A man arrested

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: “Searches were carried out today in the Lettercreeve and the Shandon Park areas of Ballymena this afternoon, during which a quantity of suspected class C drugs were found.

"A 44 year old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences. He is currently in custody assisting police with our enquiries.

“We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment to those within our local community involved in drug dealing.

"I would encourage anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal drugs to get in touch with police. Community intelligence is key in enabling us to gather an accurate picture of what is happening in our local communities and to focus our resources on the areas and issues people are concerned about. Local police can be contacted on 101 or online via the online reporting form on the PSNI website."