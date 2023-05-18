News you can trust since 1737
Man arrested on suspicion of fraud after claiming to be serving priest and obtaining money from the elderly and vulnerable

Detectives in Mid Ulster CID have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences of fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

By Gemma Murray
Published 18th May 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 07:31 BST

It follows an investigation into three reports of an individual who purported to be a serving priest fraudulently obtaining money from vulnerable older people living in rural communities.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “The suspect will now be questioned in connection with these offences.

"I would encourage anyone else who feels they have had a similar experience or is concerned that they have given money to an individual they believed to be a priest, to get in touch with us so we can examine your report and take all the necessary steps to investigate. Please call us on 101.

A priest prayingA priest praying
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”