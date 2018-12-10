Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in flat

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder after the body of a 29-year-old man was discovered in the Burrendale Park Road area of Newcastle, Co Down at the weekend.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna, who is leading the investigation, said: “Police received a report at 1:45pm on Saturday (December 8) that the body of a man had been discovered at a flat.

“Following a post mortem examination yesterday (Sunday) I am now treating this death as murder.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and he remains in custody assisting us with our enquiries at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone with any information which may assist my investigation to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 712 of 08/12/18.

“Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”