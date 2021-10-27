Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was discovered in a house.

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness said: “Just after 12.07pm this afternoon, police responding to the report of an incident, located the body of a deceased male at a residential property in the Whitesides Hill area of Portadown.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have launched a murder investigation in Magherafelt.

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Whitesides Hill area from 8pm yesterday (Tuesday 26 Oct) and who witnessed anything suspicious to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 773 of 27/10/21.”

Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said: “My thoughts go out to the family and friends of the man who was found dead today and to the community in Whitesides Hill who will be shocked that this has happened within their community.

“I would urge anyone who knows anything about this to come forward and help police with their investigation as soon as possible. I would also ask that police be given space to carry out a full investigation and identify exactly what took place.”

