Man arrested on suspicion of trying to kill P.S.N.I. officers

A 34 year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of the attempted murder of P.S.N.I. officers in Northern Ireland in 2018.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the man in Londonderry under the Terrorism Act.

The incident occurred in Londonderry in 2018.

The was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where is currently being questioned by detectives.

The arrest is in relation to an incident in the Bogside area of the city on July 11, 2018.

It was reported at the time that six bullets were discharged from an automatic weapon.

The bullets struck the city's ancient walls and nearby trees.

Speaking in 2018, P.S.N.I. Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: "We are working on the basis that automatic gunfire was used.

"This was a deliberate attempt to kill officers.

"I'm aware that a large crowd of people was around the gunmen at the time."

He added: "I'm in no doubt that violent dissident republicans stepped out last night with the intention of killing my colleagues.

"As a community we should be concerned. There were other people on the walls last night too.

"We will not be deterred from our work. We will work to keep people safe."