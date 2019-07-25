Man arrested over attempt to kill PSNI officer

Police investigating the attempted murder of a police officer in east Belfast last month have arrested a 38-year-old man.

A bomb was discovered under the officer’s vehicle at Shandon Park Golf Club on June 1.

The dissident republican group the New IRA admitted responsibility for the attack.

The suspect remains in custody at Musgrave Police Station.

A woman aged 22 and two men aged 21 and 50 were arrested on Tuesday and later released unconditionally.

Detective Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Since the discovery of an explosive device under the car of a police officer, our investigation has continued at pace.

“By placing this explosive device in a built up area, the terrorists also put the lives of the officer’s family, neighbours and members of the public at serious risk. It was extremely lucky that no-one was killed or seriously injured.

“We will continue to do everything possible within the law to bring those responsible to justice and information from the public remains important. I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about this murderous attack to tell us what they know by contacting police on 101 or through the confidential Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.”