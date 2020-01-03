Man arrested over attempted murder of PSNI officer in Co Fermanagh

A PSNI officer who survived an attempted murder at his home is "traumatised" by the experience, police have said.

The male officer was at home in the Kesh area at around 2am on Thursday when he heard a noise outside.

When he opened his front door, he was confronted by a masked man aiming a shotgun.

A 37-year-old male in the wider Fermanagh area was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder late on Thursday night.

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mullan, speaking in Enniskillen on Friday, said she "firmly believes this was an attempt to murder a police officer".

"This officer is a local officer, serving a local community and this was a reckless act," she said.

"We're at an early stage and investigations are ongoing into exactly what happened and the circumstances surrounding that."

Detective Chief Inspector Mullan said she was "keeping an open mind" over the motivation of the attack however, adding she "firmly believes this was organised criminal elements who launched this attack on the police officer".

"Organised criminality and that's all I can say at this stage, I can't rule anything in or out," she added.

"It's a had huge impact on the officer, it was a horrific incident for him and his wider family.

"He is, as you would expect in this situation, he is being supported by his colleagues and by ourselves and by his family, but he is traumatised by the incident."

The PSNI say the safety of the officer, who has been in the force for a number of years, is paramount, and at this stage are not prepared to disclose who else was in the home at the time of the incident, or whether the officer has left his property.

"My appeal today is for information, no matter how small you think it may be," Ms Mullan added.

"Anyone who was in the area of the Rosscah/Crevenish Rd area at around 2am yesterday morning and saw any suspicious activity, persons or vehicle, to bring that information forward."