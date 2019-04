Police investigating the activities of the INLA have arrested a 49-year-old man and conducted a search of a property in the Strabane area today.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure said: “The man was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, on suspicion of a number of offences including blackmail, membership of a proscribed organisation and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

“He has been taken to the serious crime suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.”