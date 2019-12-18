Man arrested under Terrorism Act after shots fired at house in Belfast

Detectives investigating a shooting incident at a house in north Belfast last month have made an arrest.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said: "Shots were fired at a house in New Lodge Place on 23rd November.

"Thankfully, no one was injured in this reckless attack, which was reported to us shortly before 6:45pm that evening.

"Earlier today (Wednesday, 18th December) we searched a property in the north Belfast area and we have also arrested a man, aged 56 years old, under the Terrorism Act and he remains in custody.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information which may help our investigation, or anyone who was in the area around this time and witnessed any suspicious activity, including persons or vehicles, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1342 of 23/11/19.”

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.