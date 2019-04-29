Man arrested under Terrorism Act in Jim Donegan murder probe

A 63-year-old man has this morning been arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act by detectives investigating the murder of Jim Donegan.

A PSNI statement said the man "remains in custody at this time".

Jim Donegan

So far there have been nine arrests in the Jim Donegan murder investigation - and no one has been charged.

WATCH: Only the INLA know why Jim Donegan was murdered, says senior detective

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said “43-year-old Jim was brutally murdered as he sat in his car outside a school on the Glen Road in West Belfast on 4 December 2018.

"I would continue to urge anyone who has any information, or who witnessed the murder, to contact the police on 101.

"Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”