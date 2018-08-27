Man assaulted in Londonderry city centre

Police in Londonderry have launched an investigation after they received a report of an alleged assault in the city centre on Monday.

A man was allegedly assaulted near the steps that lead from Foyle Street on to Londonderry's Walls at 2:00am.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or drivers with dash cams that were in the area at the time to check their footage.

"If you feel you can provide any information, please call 101 and quote CCS 104 - 27/08/18.

"You can also provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."