Man attacked by bat-wielding intruder

A man was injured in an early morning burglary at his home in Banbridge when an intruder struck him with a bat.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of the aggravated burglary at a house in the Millvale Close area.

Millvale Close, Banbridge. Picture: Google

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “It’s reported that the male occupant was assaulted by an intruder, who attacked him with a bat, at around 2am on Sunday.

“The man sustained a cut to the side of his head and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injury.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area around that time, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 800 of 05/05/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.