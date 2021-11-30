Man attacked by gang wielding hammers in Cavehill Country Park being treated in hospital

The incident happened at 8.40pm yesterday when men armed with hammers attacked him in the Cavehill Country Park in the Hightown Road area of the city.

A PSNI statement adds: “He was later discovered on the Ballysillan Road where he was then taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have any information in relation to the assault, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1844 of 29/11/21.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.