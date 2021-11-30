Man attacked by gang wielding hammers in Cavehill Country Park being treated in hospital
Police are appealing for information following a serious assault in north Belfast where a man in his 20s was attacked by men armed with hammers.
The incident happened at 8.40pm yesterday when men armed with hammers attacked him in the Cavehill Country Park in the Hightown Road area of the city.
A PSNI statement adds: “He was later discovered on the Ballysillan Road where he was then taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have any information in relation to the assault, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1844 of 29/11/21.”
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.