Man attacked by gang wielding wheel brace during aggravated burglary

A man has been taken to hospital after an aggravated burglary at a flat on the Antrim Road in north Belfast on Wednesday 15th May.

Police say four men, armed with bats, hammers and a wheel brace, entered a first floor flat at around 6.30pm on Wednesday evening, and assaulted a 31-year-old man

Detective Sergeant Patrick Conlan said: “The man sustained suspected fractures to an arm and leg, and lacerations to both arms, legs and his back as a result of the assault, and is receiving hospital treatment for his injuries.

“We are working to establish a motive for this attack and I would ask anyone who has any information about this incident or who saw any suspicious activity near the junction of the Cliftonville Road and Antrim Road on Wednesday evening to contact detectives at Musgrave station on 101 quoting reference number 1134 15/05/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”