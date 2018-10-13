Man attacked by hammer gang

Police have issued an appeal for information after a man was attacked by four others wearing boilersuits and balaclavas and carrying hammers.

Detectives say they recieved a report that a man was assaulted in the Bangor area in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 13 October.

Detective Inspector Handley said: “Just after 2am, we received a report that four men, wearing boilersuits and balaclavas, forced their way into a property in the Lismore Avenue area of the town and assaulted a man in his 40s with hammers.

“He sustained a serious head wound and broken ankle and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and an exact motive for the assault is still to be established.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident this morning to get in touch with us. Anyone with information should contact detectives in Bangor on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 171 of 13/10/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.