Man attacked car with hammer in Larne ‘road rage’ incident

A man attacked a car with a hammer during a “road rage” incident in Larne, a court heard on Thursday.

David Gingles (26), of Deerpark Road in the Kilwaughter area, admitted a charge of causing criminal damage to a windscreen and bonnet.

A prosecutor said that at around 4pm on May 22 the injured party was driving when another vehicle pulled out in front of him and after a “brief exchange of words” the cars left the scene but a short time later the vehicles stopped again and Gingles attacked the other car with a hammer.

The court heard the owner of the damaged car did not submit an estimate for the damage.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said Gingles was in the car with his younger brother who was driving.

Mr Thompson alleged there had been Facebook messages making reference to the defendant’s brother sent by the injured party.

The defence barrister claimed there had been a message sent offering the defendant’s brother “a race”.

Mr Thompson said Gingles and the injured party had got out of the vehicles.

The defence lawyer alleged that after an incident his client - who is a roofer who had tools in the vehicle - lifted a hammer.

Fining Gingles £300, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “Road rage is a nasty piece of behaviour.”

He said it was a “serious incident” in which a hammer was taken out and a car damaged.