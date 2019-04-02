Man attacked with knife during aggravated burglary

Detectives are investigating an aggravated burglary in west Belfast last night during which three masked men forced their way into a house and subjected a man and a woman to “a brutal and vicious attack.”

Detective Sergeant Dave Stewart said: “We received a report just after 10:15pm that three masked men forced entry to a house in the Brittons Parade area of Ballymurphy. There were three occupants in the house at the time, two adults and a young child.

“Upon entry one of the masked men is reported to have gone into the living room and grabbed the female occupant by her neck and forced her upstairs where he carried out a search.

“The other two suspects made their way into the kitchen area where it was reported they attacked the male occupant with a knife. He sustained injuries to one of his hands, and to his face and head.

“The intruders subsequently made off on foot.

“The male was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, while the female was also taken to hospital for treatment to shock.”

DS Stewart continued: “This was a brutal and vicious attack which must have been a frightening experience for the occupants of this house, who have understandably been left shaken by their ordeal.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Brittons Parade area last night and saw three males acting suspiciously, in the time before the incident was reported to us or in the period afterwards.

“If you have information you believe may assist our investigation, call detectives at Musgrave on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1395 of 01/04/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.