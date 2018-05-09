Man ‘attacked woman after days spent drinking together’

A one-time successful businessman allegedly inflicted two cracked ribs on a woman he met in hospital, the High Court has heard.

Richard Black, 43, is also accused of leaving her with a chipped cheekbone in an attack after they had spent days drinking together.

Black, of Catherine Place in Bangor, Co Down, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and attempted criminal damage to the woman’s mobile phone.

He faces a further count of criminal damage to an electronic tag he allegedly ripped off after a release from custody.

Prosecutors said police went to the woman’s home in Bangor after being contacted in the early hours of December 6 last year.

They were told she was there with a man called Ricky that she had met in hospital.

Crown lawyer Rosemary Walsh said officers who forced entry to the house found her and Black in an upstairs bedroom.

The woman had extensive bruising and swelling to her face, the court heard.

On being shown photos of the alleged victim’s injuries, Mr Justice Horner described it as “an horrendous black eye”.

According to Ms Walsh the woman later claimed Black launched an assault after they had been drinking together for “a couple of days”.

She alleged that he grabbed her phone and threw it out a window while she was on a call, before repeatedly punching her to the face and ribs while she was on the bed.

The court heard she sustained a chipped cheekbone, extensive bruising to her body and at least two cracked ribs.

Following his arrest Black told police he had met the woman on a hospital ward, claiming she was a “compulsive liar” who had fallen.

He said he had found her lying beside a toilet and carried her upstairs.

Black was previously bailed, but returned to custody for allegedly removing his monitoring tag.

Defence counsel told the court his client is a chronic alcoholic.

“He ran a successful business for many years, but ruined his life through drink,” the barrister added.

Granting bail again, the judge stressed it was on condition that he seeks immediate hospital treatment for his alcohol addiction.

Listing the case for a review in two weeks time, Mr Justice Horner warned Black: “You’d better return with glowing reports.”