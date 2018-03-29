Man ‘bit girlfriend’ while she held baby

A man who allegedly attacked and bit his girlfriend while she held their baby was found hiding on a roof, the High Court heard on Thursday.

Ronan Hamilton is accused of trying to inflict similar injuries to police called to the scene in Dungannon, Co Tyrone last month.

Prosecutors claimed the 27-year-old shouted at one officer: “I’m going to bite your f****** nose off.”

Hamilton, of Annagole in the town, faces charges of common assault, criminal damage, threats to kill and assault on police.

Crown lawyer Kate McKay said police went to an apartment in Dungannon on February 20 in a bid to locate the accused following a motoring incident earlier that day.

A woman who met them outside with a young baby in her arms claimed Hamilton - her on-off boyfriend - had assaulted her, trashed the property and was inside by himself.

She had blood on her face, a bite mark to her arm, and further scratches and cuts, the court heard.

“This allegedly occurred while she was holding the child,” Mrs McKay said.

According to the barrister officers who entered the flat to search for Hamilton found him outside on a roof, highly intoxicated.

“He was hiding from police,” she alleged.

Madam Justice McBride was told it took up to 40 minutes to get Hamilton back inside, with his speech and balance noted to be impaired.

It was claimed that he also struggled with police, breaking one officer’s glasses before being put into limb restraints.

“Hen then became aggressive again and bit a constable on the arm and leg,” Mrs McKay said.

She claimed Hamilton continued with attempts to bite again, and shouted threats at the police.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father had driven from Belfast to Dungannon after the accused allegedly threatened to kill her in a phone call, the court was told.

Defence counsel confirmed Hamilton has commenced steps to deal with his alcohol issues.

Granting bail, the judge ordered him to register with a GP and imposed a complete alcohol ban.

She also imposed an exclusion on entering parts of Belfast and Dungannon.