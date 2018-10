A 29-year-old man has been charged with 25 offences including aggravated burglary, hijacking, grievous bodily harm with intent, arson endangering life, dangerous driving and burglary.

He is expected to appear at Magherafelt Magistrates court on Wednesday morning.

The charges follow a number of incidents in the Magherafelt, Rasharkin and Templepatrick areas on Monday.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.