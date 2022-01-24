The 32-year-old has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Ravenhill Road close to the Albert Bridge shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

One of the men who died has been named as 47-year-old Jon O’Hara from Belfast.

General view of the Ravenhill Road in south Belfast where a serius road accident took place on Saturday evening. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The name of the other victim has not been made public.

Five people were taken to hospital after the crash, which involved a Ford Focus and a Skoda Octavia.

The accused was scheduled to appear before a district judge in Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

