Man charged by PSNI over golf club under car bomb

Police investigating a bomb attack on an off-duty police officer have charged a man with attempted murder and a number of related offences.

The charges are in connection with the discovery of a explosive device under the officer’s vehicle at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast earlier this year.

The bomb was spotted attached to the underside of the car on Saturday, June 1.

On Thursday night the PSNI said: “A 38-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, making explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.”

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday, September 13.