Man charged in connection with £1 million drugs seizure

A 36-year-old man arrested by Detectives from PSNI’s C1 Organised Crime Branch yesterday, Wednesday, June 13, has been charged with a number of offences including fraudulently importing Class B controlled drug; illegal entry to United Kingdom and possession of Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court today, Thursday, June 14.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The charges are in connection with the seizure of approximately £1 million pounds worth of suspected class B drugs in the Antrim area yesterday, Wednesday, June.

The man’s age was previously given as 38 but the PSNI have clarified that he is 36.