A 33-year-old man is to appear in court today (Saturday) on charges connected to a shooting incident in south Armagh last month.

Police confirmed that detectives investigating the report of an incident in the Cloghoge Road area of Cullyhanna on the evening of Wednesday, February 21 have charged a man with grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threats to kill.

He is due before Newry Magistrates Court today.