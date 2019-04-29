Man charged over armed robberies ‘has no memory’ of alleged raids

A man charged over a spate of armed robberies in east Belfast has no memory of the alleged raids, a court has heard.

Aiden McConnell is accused of stealing 21 boxes of diazepam and pregabalin drugs from a pharmacy at Westminster Avenue North last Friday.

The 27-year-old, of no fixed abode, also allegedly robbed a shop on Orangefield Lane of £1,000 in cash and £800 worth of cigarettes three days earlier.

McConnell is further accused of separate bids to steal cash from a fast food outlet on the Albertbridge Road on April 19 and a Beersbridge Road filling station on April 26.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of robbery and two of attempted robbery.

McConnell also faces four counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and having class C drugs with intent to supply.

Handcuffed and dressed in a grey tracksuit, he spoke only to confirm that he understood the allegations against him.

No bail application was mounted due to the lack of any address. Defence solicitor Hamill Clawson also told the court McConnell was not fit to be interviewed for more than 20 hours after his arrest.

When he was questioned an appropriate adult had to be present, the court heard.

“In a prepared statement he indicated that he had no memory of any of the incidents, but apologised if he had committed any of the offences,” Mr Clawson added.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded McConnell in custody to appear again by video-link on May 24.