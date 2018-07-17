Man charged with armed raids on pharmacies and shops

A man has appeared in court accused of a series of armed raids on pharmacies and shops across Belfast.

Damien Francis Ferris is charged with carrying out seven robberies between last December and February this year.

The 35-year-old, of Colinmill in the Dunmurry area of the city, allegedly targeted two chemists, three off-licences, a Mace store and a pizzeria.

He is accused of stealing cash, prescription medication, cigarettes and scratch cards.

A further attempted robbery charge relates to an alleged incident at another pharmacy.

Ferris also faces eight counts of possessing a firearm with intent to commit robbery.

Standing in the dock at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, he spoke only to confirm that he understood the charges.

A PNSI officer said he could connect him to the alleged offences.

Adjourning the case to September, District Judge Fiona Bagnall released Ferris on continuing bail.

He is banned from entering any of the pharmacies or shops he allegedly raided.