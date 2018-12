A 55-year-old man has been charged with assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour following reports of burglaries in the Galgorm Road and Frys Road areas of Ballymena on Sunday.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on 17 January.

A police spokesperson said: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

“Two other men, aged 30 and 42 have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.”