Man charged with assaulting priest on Glasgow Orange parade

A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a Catholic priest as an Orange Order parade passed his church.

The incident happened outside St Alphonsus Church in Glasgow on July 7 when Canon Tom White was speaking to parishioners.

Police Scotland launched an investigation and Bradley Wallace was arrested on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old from Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, appeared at a private hearing in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with assault.

He made no plea in relation to the charge and the case was continued for further examination.

Wallace was released on bail with a further court appearance to be set.