The PSNI has charged a 46 year-old man with attempted murder.

The man was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.



The man is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The charges are in connection to an incident in the Coolcullen Meadow area on Sunday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.