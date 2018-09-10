Man charged with attempted murder after Portadown incident

A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man in his 30s was hospitalised in what police described as an “incident” in Portadown in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said on Sunday that, shortly before 3.45am the same day, police received a report that a man had been assaulted after an incident in the vicinity of Brownstown Road area of the town.

Three men were arrested but two have now been released unconditionally.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives in Lurgan, investigating an incident in the Brownstown Road area of Portadown in the early hours of Sunday, Septmber 9, have charged a 32 year old man with attempted murder, assault and possessing an article with blade or point in a public place.”

The spokesperson added: “He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 10. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”