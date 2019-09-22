Man charged with being in proscribed organisation

A 32-year-old man is to appear in court charged with belonging to or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation.

He was charged by detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the report of an assault on a male and criminal damage caused to a property in the Andersonstown area of west Belfast on Thursday.

The man was also charged with assault and occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage. He is scheduled to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.