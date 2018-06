A 22-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with a number of drugs offences.

The man was charged with a number of offences by detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Unit following the search of a house in north Belfast on Wednesday, June 20.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court later today.

A 54-year-old woman also arrested after the search has been released on bail pending further enquiries.