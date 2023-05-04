Man charged with intent to steal and drug possession after Belfast burglary
Detectives investigating a burglary at a house in east Belfast on 2nd May have arrested and charged a 50-year-old man.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th May 2023, 07:31 BST- 1 min read
The man has been charged with burglary with intent to steal and possession of a Class C controlled drug.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, 4th May).As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.