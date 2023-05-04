News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
15 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
17 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
19 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
1 day ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
1 day ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Man charged with intent to steal and drug possession after Belfast burglary

Detectives investigating a burglary at a house in east Belfast on 2nd May have arrested and charged a 50-year-old man.

By Gemma Murray
Published 4th May 2023, 07:31 BST- 1 min read

The man has been charged with burglary with intent to steal and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, 4th May).As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
PSNIPSNI
PSNI