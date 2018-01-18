Man charged with manslaughter following Newry death

A 32-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a 51-year-old man in Newry yesterday (January 17).

The man, 32, has also been charged with a number of drug related offences, inlcuding possession of heroin.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives investigating the death of a 51-year-old male at an address in the Dublin Road area of Newry on Wednesday, January 17 have charged a 32-year-old with male manslaughter and a number of drug related offences, inlcuding possession of a class A controlled drug, namely heroin, with intent to supply.

“He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday January 18.”

The spokesperson added: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS (Public Prosecution Service).”