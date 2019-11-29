Man charged with murder of baby Hunter McGleenon

A man has been charged with murdering a baby boy in Co Armagh.

Hunter McGleenon, aged 11 months, was found dead at his Market Street home in Keady on Tuesday.

The PSNI said a 31-year-old man has been charged with murder, possession of an indecent photograph of a child and illegal entry to the UK.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan has said he wanted to ascertain the movements of a white BMW 5 Series in the Keady area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The senior investigating officer said: “Sadly, following the results of the post mortem, I can confirm I am now treating this as a murder investigation,” said DCI Corrigan.

“As part of my investigation, I am interested in the movements of a White BMW 5 Series, registration 11D14035, around the Keady area during the early hours of Tuesday, November 26.

“Were you in the area and do you believe you saw this vehicle, or did you capture it on your dash cam?”

Forensic experts spent several hours carrying out a detailed search of the scene after baby’s body was discovered.

Detectives had been given an initial additional 24 hours to question the suspect, and then a further 36 hours by a court.

Last night police said they had charged the man.

News of the baby’s death shocked the community in Keady and a number of people expressed their support for the grieving family on social media.

One woman said: “RIP you beautiful angel – may you give your loving family the strength to get through this painful heartache.”

Little Hunter was the “beloved and cherished son of Nicole and loving grandson of Grania and Eddie” read the family death notice.

DCI Corrigan said: “My thoughts remain with Hunter’s family and loved ones who are coming to terms with their devastating loss.

“This is something no parent should ever have to experience.

“His family should be looking forward to Hunter’s second Christmas.

“We have arrested a man, aged 31, in relation to the investigation and he remains in police custody at this time.”

The senior detective added: “I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 587 of the 26/11/19.

“Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”