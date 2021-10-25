The case is being heard at Londonderry Court House

The body of Brian Coulter, 62, was discovered in a flat in Magherafelt last Monday.

Sebastian Adrian Nowak, of Colvil Street in Belfast, is accused of murdering the 62-year-old on a date between October 13 and October 18.

He has also been charged with the assault of a police constable on October 18.

Appearing at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the 27-year-old indicated he understood the charges.

He was assisted by a Polish interpreter. Defence lawyer Ronan McCourt described his client as having limited English.

A detective sergeant told the court he believed he could connect the accused with the charges.

Mr McCourt said there is no issue with the connection and no application for bail.

He said his client has given an account to police which is self-defence, and asked him to express his condolences to the family of Mr Coulter.

He also told the court that there are rumours circulating on social media about the incident which “are patently untrue”.

District Judge Connolly remanded the defendant in custody until November 17 when he is due to appear at Magherafelt court via video-link.

