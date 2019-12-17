Man charged with possession of a class B controlled drug - after searches by Paramilitary Crime Task Force

A 41-year-old man is expected to appear in Newtownards Magistrates Court on January 10 charged with possession of a class B controlled drug.

The charges follow a search in Millisle yesterday by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Two other men aged 25 and 49 who were arrested in Belfast as part of the same operation were released on bail pending further enquiries.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

