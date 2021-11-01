Man charged with possession of a firearm and making threats to kill
Detectives have charged a 45 year old man with possession of a firearm and making threats to kill following an incident in Larne.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 9:32 am
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 9:34 am
He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on November 25.
The investigation followed the publication of a video on social media.
Police are asking people to avoid commentary and speculation on social media in relation to this matter.
A 48 year old man also arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.