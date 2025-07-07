Police investigating a report of a man armed with a knife in the Fallswater Street area of west Belfast on Saturday, 5th July have charged a man to court.

The 22-year-old has been charged with two counts of common assault, along with criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court this morning, Monday, 7th July.