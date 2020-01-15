Man collapses in dock after he is sentenced for downloading indecent images

A west Belfast man collapsed in court as he was being sentenced for downloading indecent images of children.

Henry McAree looked unsteady on his feet before collapsing in the dock of Belfast Crown Court as Judge David McFarland spoke about the physical and psychological harm caused to the youngsters who were abused.

Just before he appeared to faint, McAree was told by Judge McFarland: “The courts are well aware this is not Hollywood. These are actual children being abused and they are being abused in the most horrible way.”

From Grosvenor Road, the 39-year old admitted possessing 900 still images and 130 movie clips of children as young as six being abused, which were found on four computer devices after his home was searched by police.

He was handed a combination order consisting of probation and community service.

Solicitor Pat Kelly, representing McAree, said his “naive” client “accepts his behaviour was intolerable and repugnant” and revealed McAree’s offending occurred when he went from viewing “legal to illegal porn sites”.

Saying the fact the case has taken so long to come to court has caused McAree anxiety and stress, Mr Kelly pointed out that since this was detected in 2016, McAree had not committed any further offences.

Passing sentence, Judge McFarland told McAree the amount of images he had of children being abused was “significant” and noted this abuse occurred “so that people like you can view it”.

During the sentencing, McAree collapsed in the dock. After receiving medical attention he was handed three years’ probation and 100 hours community service.