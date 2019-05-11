Man conned out of £7,000

Residents are being urged to be vigilant after scammers stole £7,000 from a Strabane man.

Detailing the incident, a spokesperson for NI Direct said: “A man from Strabane lost £7,000 when a scammer phoned him pretending to be from his internet provider.

Scam warning.

“The scammer explained that his internet would be turned off because hackers had obtained his IP address. After downloading an app and following instructions from the scammer, he realised he had been scammed out of £7,000.

“Remember that internet providers will never call out of the blue and ask for remote access to your computer or devices or to download software.”