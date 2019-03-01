Man convicted of attempting to murder police officer to face sentencing hearing

A man who was convicted of attempting to murder a police officer with an under-car bomb will face a sentencing hearing later.

Sean McVeigh, 38, of Victoria Street in Lurgan, was found guilty in February at Belfast Crown Court of the attempted murder of a police officer at his home using an under-car bomb.

The incident took place at the officer’s home in the Eglinton area of Co Londonderry on June 18 2015.

McVeigh was arrested by Irish police across the border in Co Donegal following a car chase a short time later.

He refused to answer questions and was released on bail.

McVeigh was then arrested over the murder bid by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at Portadown train station in May 2016.

He is due before Belfast Crown Court on Friday morning for a sentencing hearing.