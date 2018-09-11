Man could face jail over ‘serious’ plane charges

A Co Armagh man faces a potential jail sentence after he admitted “very serious charges” arising from an incident on a plane.

Standing in the dock of Antrim Magistrates Court, 27-year-old Kevin O’Hare elected to have his case dealt with in the lower court instead of the crown court and then entered guilty pleas to each of the five charges against him.

O’Hare, from Keggall View in Camlough, admitted being drunk on a plane, failing to obey the lawful command of a pilot, behaving in a “threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner towards a member of the crew of an aircraft”, threatening to kill a woman and assaulting the same female on August 5.

None of the facts surrounding the offences were opened in court and O’Hare’s solicitor asked for sentencing to be adjourned to allow time for a pre-sentence report.

Freeing O’Hare on continuing bail until October 9, Deputy District Judge Brian Archer warned the defendant he had confessed to “very serious charges”.