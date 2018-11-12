Man ‘couldn’t remember’ causing £5,500 of damage in pub

A drunken cyclist collided with a police car after leaving a pub where he caused more than £5,000 worth of damage, a court has heard.

Prosecutors said Steven Gaw had thrown stools about the premises in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, striking a barmaid and wrecking some stock.

The 33-year-old, from Cypress Place in the town, was ordered to complete 18 months probation for an outburst he claims to have no memory of.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Gaw was riding a bicycle which struck the police vehicle at Albert Road in Carrickfergus on July 2.

He appeared to be intoxicated and was slurring his speech.

As officers dealt with Gaw they were informed he had been in a bar in the town throwing stools, one of which hit a female member of staff.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall was told the total damage amounted to £5,530.

Gaw admitted going to the bar on his bike and having a lot to drink, but could not remember what happened after that.

He was convicted of disorderly behaviour in licensed premises, criminal damage to stools and stock belonging to Jacq’s Bar, common assault and cycling when unfit through drink or drugs.

Defence counsel Danielle McMahon said Gaw had made a “foolish decision” to go to the bar and was embarrassed by his actions.

“He’s very remorseful and asked to apologise to the victim,” the barrister added.

Ms McMahon also disclosed: “As a result of this incident he received a punishment-style beating.”

Imposing probation, Judge Bagnall further ordered Gaw to pay £500 compensation.